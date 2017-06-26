SF Police: No Tips In Hit-And-Run Crash That Injured 2 Pedestrians

Police continue to search for the suspects involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured two people over the weekend. Police say they haven’t gotten any tips regarding the crash in eastern Sioux Falls.

“The woman has life threatening injuries and there’s really no change from that,” said Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens.

Police say a 44-year-old woman has two broken legs, head, and internal injuries after a car struck her Saturday night. The 31-year-old man who was with her also had both of his legs broken.

Clemens said, “He’s doing much better. He was actually able to talk to some officers today (Monday).”

Police say the two were walking across Cliff Avenue at 9th Street just before 11 p.m.when a vehicle hit them and kept on going.

“Witnesses said they just saw the car just going on South on Cliff and did not make any effort to stop,” said Clemens.

Police hope the public can lead them to the suspects or the car involved. Witnesses described them as two Asian or Native American men. Investigators are looking for a now damaged four-door blue sedan.

Clemens said, “If there’s front end damage usually that indicates that someone obviously was hit with the front of the car, but then most likely launched up on top of the car, and the broken windshield would coincide with that.”

The best case scenario: the suspects will turn themselves in. Police say at the very least they could face hit and run charges.

“We’ve had car-pedestrian accidents, even fatalities, where the driver’s not necessarily at fault, but if you leave the scene then that obviously complicates things,” said Clemens.

Police say they have been reconstructing the accident. They say it appears that the victims were crossing the street at the proper place. Police continue to urge the public… if you have any information regarding the accident to call Crimestoppers at (605) 367-7007.