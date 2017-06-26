Sioux Falls Man Arrested For Assaulting Teenage Daughter, Pointing Gun At Teenage Son

Police say a Sioux Falls man was arrested for assaulting his teenage daughter and pointing a gun at his teenage son.

Thirty-six-year-old Chad Allen Johnson is charged with simple and aggravated assault, as well as, possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Police say the incident took place at their home in the northeast part of town Saturday just before 9 p.m.

Police say Johnson’s 17-year-old daughter ran to a neighbors to call police after he allegedly pushed her several times; once into a wall causing her to hit her head. Johnson is also accused of pointing a loaded .40 caliber handgun at his 13-year-old son.

When police arrived at the home, they thought he was still inside with the children so they blocked off several roads and set up a perimeter. Police later discovered that Johnson had already fled the scene. They located him nearby and arrested him without incident.

Police don’t know what caused Johnson to get upset.