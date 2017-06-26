Sioux Falls Man Arrested For Assaulting Teenage Daughter, Pointing Gun At Teenage Son

Jill Johnson
Share This:

Police say a Sioux Falls man was arrested for assaulting his teenage daughter and pointing a gun at his teenage son.

Thirty-six-year-old Chad Allen Johnson is charged with simple and aggravated assault, as well as, possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Police say the incident took place at their home in the northeast part of town Saturday just before 9 p.m.

Police say Johnson’s 17-year-old daughter ran to a neighbors to call police after he allegedly pushed her several times; once into a wall causing her to hit her head. Johnson is also accused of pointing a loaded .40 caliber handgun at his 13-year-old son.

When police arrived at the home, they thought he was still inside with the children so they blocked off several roads and set up a perimeter. Police later discovered that Johnson had already fled the scene. They located him nearby and arrested him without incident.

Police don’t know what caused Johnson to get upset.

Related Post

Sioux Falls Police: Suspect Attempted To Rob Liquo...
Platte Man Pleads Guilty To Grand Theft
Homicide Suspect Arrested In Bloomington
Sioux Falls Police Respond To Record 100K Calls Fo...

You Might Also Like