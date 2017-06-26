Police Arrest Two On Fraud Charges After Clerk Notices Fake Check

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police were called around 5 p.m. Friday afternoon by a clerk working at the Lady Lucky casino in central Sioux Falls.

The casino clerk says that a man and a woman walked into the casino and attempted to cash in a forged payroll check. The clerk realized that they had several copies of the forged check. The clerk tried to stall and said that she didn’t have enough cash and needed to call her manager, instead calling police.

Once police arrived they intercepted the suspects trying to leave. Police say the female suspect claimed that she had gotten the fraudulent check from a friend of a friend. Police found that the male suspect had someone else’s I.D. and that they both had stolen credit cards.

Police arrested Sherry Bennett and Jason Pfuhl, both 32-year-old’s from Sioux Falls on identity theft, possession of a forged instrument, possession of stolen property, and more charges.