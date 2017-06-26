Young Man Behind Viral Twitter Post Meets Family of 10-year-old Boy in Need of Kidney

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A South Dakota family; in search of a kidney donor for their 10-year-old child meet the man, who helped spread the message. He did it by taking a picture of the back of their car and posting it on social media.

Luke Wiese posted the photo on Twitter last Monday.

“I just thought, if they had been writing something on a car windshield, it was probably pretty desperate situation,” says Wiese.

The message on the car read “Kidney Donor Needed for 10-year-old, Any O Blood Type”, but neither Luke nor the 10-year-old boy’s family knew what would happen next.

“We go in and check our email every day and boom, it like exploded. That’s when we found out it was from that one tweet,” says Gabriel’s father Don Broghammer.

The tweet that 20-year-old Luke, didn’t think would make a difference, did.

“To see a thread of about 30 to 40 different people supporting some random 10-year-old stranger kid, who they don’t even know from Rapid City, South Dakota, that’s crazy to me. So it really did make my day,” says Wiese.

Today, the perfect strangers became acquainted. Luke met the Broghammer family at Japanese Gardens.

“I just wanted to help out, so I’m just really excited that I’m even having the privilege of meeting a kid, who’s as strong as Gabriel,” says Wiese.

“I don’t know if he realizes what an amazing gift that really was,” says Gabriel’s mother Christine Broghammer.

Christen and Don Broghammer hope the picture leads to the ultimate gift– a new kidney for their 10-year-old son Gabriel. He was born with a kidney condition and received a kidney donation from his father when he was 16-months-old, but now his body is starting to reject it.

“To know there is something there we want to do, but can’t. I can’t give him my other kidney and mom’s not a match,” says Christen and Don Broghammer.

Don and Christen say Gabriel has built up antibodies, which makes it hard to find a match for him, but they hope the message on their car can bring some hope.

“This has been a roller coaster of a ride and we are hoping that we can find something and get off the rollercoaster for a while,” says Christine Broghammer.

What began as a simple gesture has now created a bond between new friends and much-needed support for this young boy.

Gabriel is also on a national kidney waiting list. He’s been receiving dialysis at the Ronald McDonald House in Sioux Falls for over three months.

To help with being a donor for Gabriel, initial requirements are:

Blood type O positive or O negative

Male or female between the ages of 18 and 55

General good health

For more information about Gabriel’s story visit his GoFundMe page.