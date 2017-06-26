Zach Zenner & CJ Ham Return For Camp At Fieldhouse

NFL Backs Give Back In South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A pair of former standout college running backs returned to Sioux Falls today for a camp at the Riggs Academy at the Sanford Fieldhouse.

Zach Zenner, who had a record-setting career at South Dakota State, and C.J. Ham, who bowled tacklers over when he was carrying the ball for Augustana, were both in town to talk about life in the NFL and to share some of their secrets of success with some of tomorrow’s future stars.

Zenner is entering his third season with the Detroit Lions and saw an increase in his workload last year, starting several games including their playoff game at Seattle. Ham spent most of the season on the practice squad for the Minnesota Vikings and is expected to get a good chance to start at fullback this year.