Billion Auto – Automotive Detailer
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls
Job Description:
COME GROW WITH US!
The Billion Automotive family is looking for individuals to expand its Detailing Centers.
Automotive Detailers WANTED!
Billion Auto is seeking ambitious, hardworking individuals to join our Detailing Team!
No experience is necessary.
Billion Automotive offers a STABLE WORK ENVIRONMENT with COMPETITIVE WAGES AND BENEFITS PACKAGES to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Requirements:
–Valid Driver’s license
–Good Communication Skills
–Efficient
–Must be able to work individually or on a team system
Contact Information:
Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
605-679-3944
jobs@billionauto.com
Apply in person at our Human Resource office (address above – connected to KDLT news station – open Monday-Friday 8am-5pm) or apply on our career site using this URL: https://billion.hireclick.com/jb/automotive-detailer-sioux-falls-sd/view/1528