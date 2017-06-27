Billion Auto – Full Time Receptionist

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Ready to join the automotive industry in a fast-paced position as the face of the company? Billion Automotive, a fast growing automotive dealership is seeking a full time receptionist to join the team.

Duties include, but are not limited to:

• Greets showroom customers and determines the nature of their visit

• Directs customers to the correct department, notifies the appropriate person that a customer is waiting, and introduces the customer to a salesperson

• Answers incoming phone calls. Directs caller to appropriate department or individual or takes a thorough message.

• Communicates with callers and visitors in a professional, friendly, and efficient manner.

• Types memos, correspondence, reports, and other documents.

• Assists office staff with clerical duties as requested. For example: Car deals, title work, stocking in inventory.

• Maintains a professional appearance including professional attire.

• Other duties as assigned

We offer a competitive benefits package to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Requirements:

• Multi-line phone experience and ability to multi-task

• High School Diploma or G.E.D.

• Valid Driver’s License

Contact Information:

Human Resources

3604 S. Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3944

jobs@billionauto.com

To apply: Apply on our career site – https://billion.hireclick.com/jb/full-time-receptionist-sioux-falls-sd/view/1527