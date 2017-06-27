Canaries Lose at Fargo again

Canaries Lose at Fargo again

Fargo, ND – For the second-straight night, the Canaries’ rally fell just short as they left the game-tying on base in the ninth, falling to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 4-3.

Blake Schmit kept the RedHawks off the scoreboard in the bottom of the first, throwing out Vaughn Bryan at home on a fielder’s choice. But still, for the second-straight night, Fargo took an early lead, this time on Charlie Valerio’s solo home run in the bottom of the second.

Fargo-Moorhead extended their lead to 3-0 with runs in the bottom of the third and fourth inning.

In the third, Devan Ahart came around to score on Blake Schmit’s throwing error, and in the fourth, Valerio reached on a walk and came around to score on Jesus Posso’s RBI groundout.

On the mound for the Birds, Bryce Morrow put together his second-straight quality start, allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits, while walking one and striking out a season-high six batters.

For the RedHawks, Zach Prendergast twirled a no-hitter through six innings of work, but tiring in the seventh, the Birds got to him and tied things up at three.

Mike Falsetti led off the inning with a single, breaking up the no-hitter, and came around to score on Ty Morrison’s RBI double. Schmit reached on an error, scoring Morrison, before Dan Motl tied things up with an RBI single.

A walk and an error helped the Canaries load the bases, but for the third time in two nights, the Birds left the bases loaded, this time with the score tied at three.

And in the bottom of the seventh, Derrick Fox came around to score on James Jones’ wild pitch as Fargo-Moorhead retook the lead.

Andrew Woeck struck out the side to keep the RedHawks off the board in the bottom of the eight, sending the Canaries to the plate with one last chance to tie or take the lead in the ninth.

Back-to-back walks yielded by Trey McNutt put the go-ahead run on first base, but McNutt retired the next three batters to end the threat and give the RedHawks the victory.

Tyler Thompson picks up the win for Fargo-Moorhead, who move to 20-19 on the year. James Jones takes the loss for the Birds, who fall to 17-20 on the season.

The Birds continue their 10-game road trip on Wednesday, in game three of four against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. RHP Grady Wood (3-1, 3.48 ERA) will take hill for the Canaries against Fargo’s LHP Tyler Alexander (1-3, 2.68 ERA), with first pitch at 7:02 PM.