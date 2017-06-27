Don Haggar Resigns From State Legislature, Moving To SD Americans For Prosperity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – One of South Dakota’s top Republican Lawmakers has resigned from the state legislature.

Sioux Falls Representative Don Haggar’s resignation is effective immediately. He’s taking over as the state director for the “Americans For Prosperity” branch in the state.

Haggar was elected as a representative in 2012, he also served as the House Speaker Pro Tempore, the second-highest ranking seat in the chamber.

He says he will miss the good relationships he’s made in Pierre.

“It’s been an honor to work with the people in Pierre. I think our people can be proud of the people that they send to Pierre to represent them because they’re all committed, I think, to doing what’s right for our state,” said Haggar.

Governor Dennis Daugaard will appoint Haggar’s replacement in the legislature and he is asking for the public’s help with nominations.

You can call the Governor’s office for more information.