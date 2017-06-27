Federal Murder Trial Starts Over Man’s Death In Porcupine

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A defense attorney for a Kyle man accused of second-degree murder says the man who died in the case was so drunk he could have hit his head or choked on vomit.

The Rapid City Journal reports that 44-year-old Marlon Iron Crow is charged in the death of Craig Charging Crow.

Authorities say Iron Crow beat Charging Crow in response to a joke while they were drinking at a Porcupine home in November 2016. Defense attorney Jamy Patterson says the men fought, but that Iron Crow only defended himself.

An autopsy showed Charging Crow died from bleeding at the base of the brain. Donald Habbe, who conducted the autopsy, says it could have been caused by a blow or by hitting a hard surface. The federal trial is set to continue Wednesday through Friday.