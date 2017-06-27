Fireworks Season Kicks Off in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Fireworks season officially kicked off today in South Dakota. Fireworks can be bought and fired off in the state for about the next week-and-a-half. It’s a short but busy time for retailers like Pyro City Fireworks.

A lot of us turn into kids when it comes to fireworks. To see the sky light up with bright colors is like nothing else. The owner of Pyro City Fireworks, Kevin Lorenzen said he’s loved fireworks since he was young and has been in the business for over 20 years.

“I truly have a passion for fireworks and the big part is every year the families, the kids coming back. You know, looking for that bonding, that celebration with fireworks and it’s very rewarding. It’s a lot of fun,” said Lorezen.

So you can imagine how fun fireworks can be for actual kids. Like Lorenzen, Jack Mooth has always loved fireworks which is why he goes to Pyro City every year. He said you can’t miss the first day of firework sales.

“Then that gives you more time to light it off. Let’s say you come out on the second day, then you just kind of wasted one day,” said Mooth.

Of course, it takes a lot of work to prepare for the fireworks season. Lorenzen said it’s a full-time job and takes the entire year to get ready for the 4th of July, but he also stressed that there are a few key things to remember before lighting off fireworks.

“First of all, know your local ordinances. For instance, within Sioux Falls fireworks are illegal to shoot off. Parental supervision huge and always have a bucket of water handy and let your items cool before you throw them away.”

Lorenzen said fireworks can be a great form of entertainment when they are used as intended. Many of us love fireworks for one reason or another, but for Mooth?

“I think it’s just how they kind of explode and just how they’re kind of pretty. Like when they explode up in the sky. I just kind of like it,” said Mooth.

Pyro City Fireworks said July 4th isn’t the only season for fireworks. New Year’s is also a time when fireworks are allowed to be purchased and used.