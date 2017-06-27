Gold Pitchers Blank Bancroft 1-0

Gold Pitchers Blank Bancroft 1-0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls GOLD pitching staff led them to a 1-0 win on Tuesday night against the Bancroft Bandits. The GOLD improved to 5-7 on the season.

Brody Hagel-Pitt (University of Hawaii) came on in relief at the start of the fifth inning and pitched the last five innings to secure the victory for the GOLD. Hagel-Pitt only gave up one hit and struck out four while not issuing a walk. Hagel-Pitt improved to 1-2 on the season lowering his season ERA to 4.50. Hagel-Pitt’s performance earned him Touchstone Energy Player of the Game honors.

The GOLD also got a strong outing from their starting pitcher, Tyler Mitzel (Arkansas State), who went four innings, giving up just one hit and striking out six.

The lone run of the game came in the seventh inning thanks to a pair of Bandit errors. Cole Jensen (Luther College) led the inning off with a walk and Lucas Barry (Augustana University) was hit by a pitch. Tiegen Lindner (Augustana University) laid down a sacrifice bunt, but the second baseman missed first baseman to load the bases with no outs. After a strikeout, Trent Herman (Augustana University) hit a grounder to third where the third baseman mishandled it causing everyone to be safe and giving the GOLD a decisive 1-0 lead.

The GOLD welcomed Matt Zimmer, a sports writer for the Argus Leader, as a player for a day. Zimmer pinch hit in the seventh inning for the GOLD and struck out.

The GOLD return to action tomorrow to take on the Bancroft Bandits at Karras Park with first pitch scheduled at 7:05 p.m.