Hein Leads Yankton Past SF West Hein Leads Yankton Past SF West June 27, 2017 Mark Ovenden Share This:FacebookGoogle+LinkedinPinterestTwitterEmailNate Hein had a big night at the plate Tuesday leading his Yankton legion team past SF West 8-2 at Harmodon Park. Hein had a 2-run single and a 2-run double to pace the win. Related Post Renner Walks Off Sioux Falls West In Wild 9th Inni... Tuesday, June 20 Legion Baseball Action Tuesday, June 20 10 P.M. Sportscast Lewis & Clark Classic Semifinal Sunday