Hendrix Genetics Plans Turkey Hatchery In Beresford

BERESFORD, S.D. (AP) – Hendrix Genetics has plans to build a $25 million turkey hatchery south of Sioux Falls.

Hendrix estimates more than 100 temporary and permanent jobs will be created by the hatchery in Beresford. It will have the capacity for 35 million hatching eggs.

Beresford is about 35 miles south of Sioux Falls and is connected to the interstate system to transport day-old poults to the US market. The company says access to a skilled workforce and the support of the community were factors in its location decision.

No timetable on the project was released.