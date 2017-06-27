Iowa School District Ends Investigation Of Superintendent

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – A western Iowa school district’s investigation of its superintendent has been completed and no disciplinary action will take place.

The Sioux City Journal reports that Sioux City School District’s former finance director John Chalstrom accused Superintendent Paul Gausman earlier this year of creating a hostile workplace and threatening his job if he shared alternative budget proposals with school board members outside regular board meetings.

School board president Mike Krysl says the investigation into the allegations is complete unless new information arises.

The board approved a settlement agreement with Chalstrom in April. It allows him to remain on paid administrative leave until the expiration of his contract on June 30 and awards him about $35,000 in severance pay.

The board hired Patricia Blankenship on Monday as the new finance director.