KDLT Crew Volunteers For Habitat For Humanity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Habitat for Humanity has been helping families with affordable housing since the 1970s. The non-profit organization has since helped nearly $7M people.

Today some of the KDLT crew helped do their part in helping build a home for a family in need. The future homeowners will be provided with an interest free house through Habitat for Humanity.

Families who are chosen to receive a house are required to volunteer 400 hours. Ken McQuisten, a Habitat for Humanity volunteer, has been volunteering every week for 8 years.

“They’re very happy. Like I said, the kids especially are happy. They’ve got their own bedroom. They’ve got their own little yard. They can play outside. They do what they want and then the parents are relieved that they’ve gotta decent safe house to live in,” said McQuitsen.

Organizers say the Sioux Falls community builds about 10 houses a year through Habitat for Humanity.