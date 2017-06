No Injuries In Derailment Of Empty Grain Train Near Gayville

MISSION HILL, S.D. (AP) – No one was hurt when an empty grain train derailed between Gayville and Mission Hill.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that six cars of the 114-car BNSF Railway train jumped the tracks midday Monday.

Railroad spokeswoman Amy McBeth says there’s no immediate estimate on damage or a timeline for reopening the line.