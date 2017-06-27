Police: Minors Cause Several Thousands Of Dollars In Damage To Vacant Home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Three minors were turned over to their parents, after they are accused of causing several thousand dollars in damage to a vacant home in Sioux Falls.

Police say the boys broke into a home waiting to be remodeled near 12th Street and Valley View Road Monday afternoon.

They say an employee of a nearby business called the owner, when they saw three boys, 9, 10, and 11 years-old on the roof of the home. When the owner arrived, the boys were spraying water into the home.

Police say they had thrown stain, broken a mirror, sprayed foam insulation everywhere, and put holes in the walls and doors. The boys ran but were later caught after they returned to get their bikes.

The case has been turned over to the state’s attorney’s office.