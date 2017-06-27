Schilling Named MBB Coach at Mount Marty

Schilling Named MBB Coach at Mount Marty

YANKTON — Mount Marty College (MMC) in Yankton, South Dakota, has named Cody Schilling the ninth head men’s basketball coach in the program’s history. Schilling brings unique experience to MMC from working with basketball players across the region through a variety of high-impact roles, including coach, trainer and administrator.

“We could not be more pleased Cody is joining the Mount Marty family,” says Chuck Iverson, MMC athletic director. “His energy and enthusiasm coupled with his strong relationships in this region moved him to the top of a very deep and talented candidate pool.”

A graduate of Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he was a four-year starter on the men’s basketball team, Schilling’s college playing career demonstrates his skill and commitment to the game. While at Augustana, he was three-time NSIC First Team All-Conference, three-time First Team All-Central Region, two-time Division 2 Honorable Mention All-American and finished his senior season as the program’s all-time leading scorer. Schilling’s success on the college court was a continuation of his basketball career at Ellsworth High School in Ellsworth, Minnesota, where he was four-time All-Conference, named the 2008 AP Minnesota Player of the Year and graduated as the state’s all-time leader in career points and career assists.

Schilling comes to MMC from Avera Sports Specialists in Sioux Falls, where he served as lead sports trainer for Warwick Workouts. In addition to coordinating and conducting various camps and clinics for Warwick Workouts, his time there included work on skill development, teaching and training with coaches, athletes and administration from more than 350 high schools and colleges in and around the region. During this time, Schilling also served as director of Avera Select Basketball, where he organized and implemented the traveling basketball program and directed/coached more than 13 teams during a four-month season.

Prior to his role at Avera, Schilling gained coaching experience at Dell Rapids St. Mary in Dell Rapids, South Dakota, and served as a basketball trainer at TIBBS Basketball Academy in Sioux Falls, where he conducted basketball camps in South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and Nebraska and worked under current Portland Trailblazers assistant coach Nate Tibbetts.

“I’m incredibly blessed and thankful for the opportunity that Mount Marty College President Dr. Marc Long, Directors of Athletics Chuck Iverson and Chris Kassin and the entire search committee have presented me,” Schilling says of his new position. “Mount Marty is a special place with so many great people, and I want to help give our student-athletes a great experience here athletically, academically, spiritually and socially. We will play hard, smart and together at all times and compete on a daily basis. We will also be active in the community and strive our best every day to represent Mount Marty College to the fullest.”

“Cody brings a wide range of different experiences from his years training, as a high school coach and from a very decorated playing career,” Iverson adds. “Cody is mission-driven and will be such a positive influence on our student-athletes.”