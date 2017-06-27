Sterling eMarketing – Software Programmer

Sterling eMarketing

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Sterling eMarketing in Sioux Falls has an exciting full time opportunity as a Software Programmer! Join a fast-paced, enthusiastic programming & marketing team, and set yourself up for success.

Why is Sterling eMarketing different? Accountability is the focus of everything we do. We pride ourselves as a full-service agency that doesn’t just go through the motions; we research, plan, and execute our projects and campaigns that attract attention, drive traffic, and help build success for businesses.

The mission of Sterling eMarketing is to be 100% compliant and the most creative agency in the automotive industry… while being professional, positive, and helpful to our clients and ensuring customer satisfaction.

What you can expect from us:

–Exposure to current technologies such as .NET MVC, Bootstrap, Angular, Apache Cordova, NOSQL, Amazon AWS, TDD, A/B testing, Machine Learning and more

–A competitive compensation and benefits package

–A team where the engineers drive development policy

–A start-up atmosphere ( no TPS reports here) with the backing of a much larger company

–A flexible work environment

–The types of projects that you enjoy. Not just grinding through the same old line of business code day after day.

–We offer a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance, as well as 401(K) with employer match after one year.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

To learn more about our company, visit our website at sterlingemarketing.com.

Requirements:

Our ideal candidate will have the following attributes:

–Recent experience with C# and/or Java, MSSQL, and NET MVC

–High level knowledge of client/server interactions

–Experience with requirements gathering

–Experience with taking projects from conception to launch

–Recent experience designing and building web applications

–Experience with TDD, or open to learning

Contact Information:

Human Resources

hr@sterlingemarketing.com

Apply: Submit cover letter & resume to hr@sterlingemarketing.com