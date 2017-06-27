UPS Offers Tuition Assistance For Part-Time Employees In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – 12 of the company’s locations in the state are now offering tuition assistance to part-time employees.

The company’s ‘Earn and Learn’ program can offer more than $5,000 a year with a lifetime maximum of $25,000.

The program requires an employee to attend an accredited college. Previously, tuition assistance was only available in select locations and for select shifts.

However UPS says it’s working to attract more employees and keep the ones they have.

“We value a college education and I think both those things certainly benefit our people and certainly benefit our company so we are excited to offer it,” said Rommel Carlson with UPS.

All UPS locations in the state are currently hiring for part time package handling positions.

Coming up on KDLT News at 10 we hear from an employee who’s benefiting from the program.