Zenner Looks to Keep Improving

Former SDSU running back Zach Zenner was in Sioux Falls to teach young RB’s at the Riggs Football Academy. He talked with KDLT Sports about taking advantage of his opportunities in his sophomore season with the Detroit Lions when he started down the stretch and in the playoffs. And he looks to continue improving in his 3rd season in the NFL.