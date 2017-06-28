Family Pet Killed, Residents Uninjured In Late Night Fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to 525 North Fairfax Ave. at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night for reports of a fire.

A passerby reported seeing smoke coming from the residence and called 911. First arriving fire crews confirmed there was smoke coming from a window and that all residents were out of the house safely.

Once firefighters entered the home, they found a smoldering fire in a bedroom. Crews had the fire out in about 10 minutes after arriving on scene.

The fire was contained to one room, but the home did receive smoke damage.

While completing a search of the home, firefighters did find a family pet that was unable to get out of the house. Red Cross responded to assist the residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.