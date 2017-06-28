Fireworks Ignite House Fire In Wagner

WAGNER, S.D. (AP) – Fire officials say a blaze that burned a home in Wagner is a strong reminder about using fireworks safely.

A fire started by someone using fireworks destroyed most of the home Monday afternoon. Wagner Fire Chief Dale Petrik says the fireworks and explosion ignited a cedar tree with the fire spreading to the house.

Petrik tells The Daily Republic Tuesday is the start of the legal fireworks season. And with dry conditions, fire officials are concerned about ignition sources.