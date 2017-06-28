Officials Unaware Pipeline Security Unlicensed

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – North Dakota’s governor, its top law officer and its military leader all say they were unaware the private security firm hired by the developer of the Dakota Access pipeline was operating illegally without a license.

Internal TigerSwan documents indicate a close working relationship between the company and law enforcement during months of protests against the pipeline. But North Dakota’s Private Investigative and Security Board says TigerSwan never had a state license.

Gov. Doug Burgum, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and National Guard Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann all say they weren’t aware of the situation.

The regulatory board is suing to block North Carolina-based TigerSwan’s armed workers from continuing to monitor the pipeline system. The board also is seeking unspecified fines and attorney fees.

TigerSwan didn’t respond to a request for comment.