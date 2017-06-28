Overnight Rain Totals

Some Spots Picked Up Several Inches of Moisture

Late last night and into early this morning we had a complex of severe storms that moved through southeastern South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. These storms not only brought strong winds and large hail, but also some nice drought busting rainfall. Coming into the day on Tuesday, Sioux Falls was just about three inches below normal in precipitation on the year. Tuesday night’s/Wednesday mornings storms helped to put a nice dent in that deficit, but it also left some spots across the state hoping for more.

As seen in the image above, most of the rain last night fell to the south of I-90 into South Dakota as well as northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. However, according to the latest Thursday’s Drought Monitor report (new report will be issued Thursday morning at 7:00) the worst areas of drought are much farther

north into South Dakota, with severe and moderate drought across north central South Dakota. These areas received very little rainfall, if not any, overnight last night.

Here is a complete list of totals that we have received from across the viewing area from last night’s storms. If you don’t see your city/town, then we have not received a report from your area! You can send us a report and we will pass it onto the National Weather Service.

2.32” – Lakefield, MN

2.13” – Spirit Lake, IA

1.99” – Worthington, MN

1.66” – Slayton, MN

1.20” – Sioux Falls Airport

1.14” – Windom, MN

1.07” – Lake Wilson, MN

0.86” – Everly, IA

0.82” – Spencer, IA

0.73” – Luverne, MN

0.68” – Bridgewater

0.66” – Rock Rapids, IA

0.66” – Tracy, MN

0.56” – Sibley, IA

0.55” – Canton

0.54” – Sisseton

0.52” – Tyndall

0.35” – Centerville

0.34” – Battle Creek, IA

0.29” – Sioux City, IA

0.27” – Yankton

0.20” – Cherokee, IA

0.16” – Emerson, NE

0.15” – Akron, IA

0.14” – Pipestone, MN

0.10” – Newcastle, NE

0.07” – Chester

0.06” – Sheldon, IA

0.05” – Brookings

0.04” – Le Mars, IA

0.02” – Pierre

