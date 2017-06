Pierre Has Bats Working at Brookings

The Pierre legion team brought the big bats to Brookings Wednesday against the Bandits. Landon Badger’s RBI single helped them take a 3-0 in their first at-bat. Brookings closed the gap to 3-2 on RBI singles by Chris Lerdal and Tyler Kreutner. But it was all Pierre after that in game one of the doubleheader in the 16-4 victory for the visitors at Bob Shelden Field.