SD Rural Roads and Bridges Ranked Among Most Deteriorated in U.S.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Some not so good news for South Dakota drivers; according to a transportation research group, rural roads, and bridges in the state rank among the worst in the U.S. One engineering company says they work to find the problems as much as they can. However, when it comes to fixing infrastructure, there are some factors beyond their control.

“The trouble is there are a lot more bridges that are in disrepair than there are funds to replace them,” says Clark Engineering Civil Engineer Steven Myer.

There just isn’t enough money at the state and local levels. That’s what Clark Engineering says is the issue when it comes to fixing rural bridges in the state. According to a recent report by the national non-profit transportation research group TRIP, South Dakota rural roads and bridges rank among the most deteriorated in the U.S. A report that the company says isn’t surprising.

In 2016, Clark inspected 626 rural bridges. Only 61 percent ranked good and 25 percent ranked poor. Engineers look at the efficiency rating to determine when it’s time to make repairs.

“At 50 percent sufficiency rating, that’s when we start to consider when the bridge needs to be replaced. As they get down to 30 percent, then we really want to consider replacing that bridge,” says Myer.

Making that determination means looking at factors like the bridge’s structure.

“We look for deteriorating concrete, we look for timber that sounds hollow, we look for steel that’s corroded,” says Myer.

One positive is that problems won’t become severe overnight. Engineers say even when bridges start to wear down; it takes years for conditions to worsen. This gives them time to track it and put out weight restrictions; to keep large vehicles from driving on it.

“We can track that deterioration and we will replace it before it gets to where we are worried about it collapsing,” says Myer.

Clark Engineering says there are more than 150 bridges that are categorized as being in ‘poor condition’. About a dozen rural bridges undergo repairs each year.