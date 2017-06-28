Sioux Falls Man Arrested On DWI Charges After Striking Power Pole

Courtesy: Sioux Falls Police Dept.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police arrested a 37-year-old man on DWI charges after he struck a tree and downed a power line in a residential neighborhood.

Police say Brock Matz, from Sioux Falls was speeding along E. 38th St. and went straight instead of following a curve in the road on Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m.

Police say Matz then struck a tree and power line causing a power outage in the area. Police say the estimated damage to the pole is around $1,500 while the damage to Matz’s Toyota Tacoma was estimated at $15,000.

Matz BAC at the time of his arrest was 0.223. Matz is charged with careless driving, speeding, and DWI.