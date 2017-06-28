Sioux Falls Police Arrest Man For 4th DUI After Hit And Run, Attempted Burglary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police arrested a Sioux Falls man after he fled the scene of a hit and run and attempted to break into a nearby apartment.

Police say they were called to the area of 8th St. and N. Garfield Ave. around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the man crashed his vehicle, hitting a fence and then fled. The man attempted to break into a nearby apartment by kicking and pounding the front door. Police say the owner of the apartment was home and was trying to hold the door shut. The man then tried pounding on the window and successfully opened it. Police say the man left after the owner of the apartment told him he was calling police.

Police arrested 37-year-old Lucas Strohm nearby on second degree burglary, intentional damage to property, careless driving, hit-and-run, and no insurance charges. This is also Strohm’s 4th DUI.

After police arrested Strohm they found a small amount of marijuana, meth, and pills adding drug possession charges.