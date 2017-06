Some South Dakota Counties Ban Fireworks Due To Drought

SOUTH DAKOTA – Severe and extreme drought conditions have led some counties to implement a ban on fireworks this year.

Potter, Campbell and Walworth counties in North central South Dakota put the bans in place this week. Neighboring Edmunds county doesn’t have a ban specifically for fireworks, but the county has had a permanent burn ban in place since 2004.

Potter County has been under a burn ban for the last two months.