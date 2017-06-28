Summer Home Decor Trends From Conversation Piece

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A local mother-daughter duo has taken their sense of style and business skills to open Conversation Piece, a new home decor and furniture store in Sioux Falls.

Patience Pickner and her daughter, Chelsea Tracy from Conversation Piece stopped by KDLT News Today to show off their new pieces for summer, focusing on silk flowers and versatile pieces, like trays and lanterns.

The store also offers custom silk flower arrangements. Watch the video above to see what Conversation Piece is featuring this season.

Conversation Piece is located at 301 S Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls. To keep up with the store on Facebook, click here.