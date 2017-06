Thunder Tie Top Team in North Conference

Thunder Tie Top Team in North Conference

The Sioux Falls Thunder hosted the top team in the North Conference of the National Premier Soccer League Wednesday night at McEneaney Field. They didn’t win, but played a great game that ended in a 0-0 tie. The Thunder, who host Minnesota Saturday night at USF are now 2-5-4 for the season. Matthew Scott made a great save for the Thunder to preserve the tie. Med City FC is now 7-1-3.