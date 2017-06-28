Wood, Birds Blank Redhawks in Fargo

Fargo, ND – Behind Grady Wood’s dominant outing, the Canaries got back on track, topping the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 2-0, at Newman Outdoor Field.

For the first time all series, the Canaries got on the board first, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Ty Morrison led off the inning with a double and scored on B.J. Guinn’s RBI single.

On the hill for the Canaries, Wood didn’t allow a hit till the third inning against the RedHawks, striking out five batters over his first four innings of work.

And with Wood dealing on the mound, the Canaries added to their lead in the top of the fifth. Burt Reynolds reached on a one-out walk, stole second and advanced to third on the errant throw and came around to score on Chris Jacobs’ fielder’s choice.

Though the Canaries left 11 runners on base, two runs was all Wood needed, as he shut down Fargo-Moorhead over eight innings, allowing just two hits and three total base runners. Wood dominated on the hill, struck out six and didn’t allow a single walk in his eighth start of the year for Sioux Falls.

Jose Ortega relived Wood in the ninth, and nailed down his third save of the season, working around a one-out double. Wood moves to 4-1 on the season, picking up the win, while Tyler Alexander takes the loss for the RedHawks, dropping to 1-4 on the year.

With the win, the Canaries move to 18-20 on the season, while the RedHawks drop to 20-20.

The Birds continue their 10-game road trip on Thursday, in the final game of their four-game set against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. RHP Troy Marks (2-4, 5.07 ERA) will take hill for the Canaries against Fargo’s RHP Jose Almarante (2-3, 4.11 ERA), with first pitch at 7:02 PM. Catch all the Canaries action on the road on 98.1-FM, 1230-AM KWSN Sioux Falls Sports Radio.