Birds Blow Huge Lead, Rally to Win at Fargo

Fargo, ND – The Sioux Falls Canaries topped the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 9-8 in 10 innings Thursday night, to split the four-game set at Newman Outdoor Field.

With the Canaries looking to even the series before heading to Winnipeg, Sioux Falls took an early lead in the top of the second inning.

Dan Motl and B.J. Guinn led off the inning with back-to-back singles, before Brett Marr singled home Motl to give the Canaries a 1-0 lead. After Blake Schmit reached on a fielders’ choice, the Birds tacked on another run on a double-steal before Chris Jacobs’ blew it open with a three-run home run, extending the lead to 5-0.

Fargo-Moorhead got two back in the bottom of the second on Mitch Delfino’s two-run homer, but Sioux Falls would come right back to score more in the third.

Motl led off for the second straight inning, this time with a triple, and B.J. Guinn followed with an RBI double, extending the Birds’ lead to 6-2.

The Birds wouldn’t stop there, adding two more in the top of the fourth on Louis Mele’s RBI double, knocking out Fargo-Moorhead’s starter, Jose Almarante, after just 3.1 innings pitched.

On the hill for the Canaries, Troy Marks struck out a season-high seven batters, putting together the third-straight quality start from a Birds’ starting pitcher. Marks allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over 7.0 innings pitched.

In total, the Canaries scored eight runs on 12 hits over the first four innings in Fargo. Ty Morrison led the Canaries at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a double, triple, a run scored and an RBI.

But the RedHawks came back in the bottom of the eighth inning against the Birds’ bullpen, scoring six runs on four hits and three walks.

Both teams put runners in scoring position in the ninth, but the Canaries and RedHawks headed to extra innings, tied at eight.

In the top of the tenth, the Canaries retook the lead on Morrison’s RBI single, scoring Brett Marr from third and Jose Ortega nailed down the save for the second-straight night to give Sioux Falls a 9-8 victory.

Dylan Thompson, who pitched a scoreless ninth, picks up the win for the Canaries, while Richie Tate takes the loss for the RedHawks. With the win, Sioux Falls moves to 19-20 on the season, while the RedHawks drop to 20-21.

The Birds continue their 10-game road trip north of the border on Friday, taking on the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Shaw Park. RHP Miles Nordgren (2-2, 5.44 ERA) will take hill for the Canaries against Winnipeg’s RHP Mikey O’Brien (3-2, 4.43 ERA), with first pitch at 7:00 PM.