Bovine TB In Harding County Cattle Didn’t Spread To Wildlife

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) –Testing shows that bovine tuberculosis in a beef cattle herd in Harding County didn’t spread to area wildlife.

The infected cattle herd was identified in February. South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks tested white-tailed deer, mule deer, pronghorn, coyotes and raccoons to determine if the respiratory disease had spread.

The agency says all 199 animals tested negative. Testing was done by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories. More testing is planned during the fall hunting season.

The salvageable big game meat that was processed will be delivered to food pantries through the Feeding South Dakota program.