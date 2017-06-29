Construction Underway On $14 Million School In Lake Andes

LAKE ANDES, S.D. (AP) – Construction is underway on a multimillion-dollar school in Lake Andes.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan and The Daily Republic report that ground was broken Wednesday for the project. It includes a new junior high-senior high school and remodeling of the existing elementary school.

The final cost of the project isn’t known, but the construction company’s preliminary estimate is $14.2 million.

The school board has authorized $6 million in reserves for the project and will borrow up to $10 million.

School Board President Debbie Houseman tells The Daily Republic that the project in the town of 833 people has been in the works for about a decade. It’s scheduled for completion for the start of the 2018-19 school year.