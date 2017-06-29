Drought Expands Across South Dakota

This Week’s Report Shows an Increase in Severe Drought

Bad news for South Dakota Corn & Soybean farmers, especially those in central and northern parts of the state. This week’s Kubota Tractor Corporation “Precip Report” wasn’t good for as we remain at 2% for extreme drought, which was the same number last week. This mainly affects Dewey, Potter, and Walworth

counties, but also spills over into counties like Edmunds and Campbell in northern South Dakota.

The big change of the week is that 31% of the state in now in a severe drought, the second level of drought, which is up from just 20% last week. Moderate drought also increased, up to 57% from last week’s 51%. Finally, 91% of the state is “Abnormally dry,” which isn’t a state of drought, but it is the step right before moderate drought.

While a lot of that news is grim, let me bring you some better news. Any rainfall that fell Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning is NOT included in this week’s report. That is because the report is reflective of the ground moisture as of 7:00am every Tuesday. That also means that it does not take into account

any of the rain that fell across the area today. Radar indications show a little bit of hope with some spots checking in with nearly a half inch of rain on Thursday. While that isn’t much, it is a start.

The 7-day outlook does not look promising when it comes to rainfall. The Weather Prediction Center’s 7-day Quantitative Precipitation Forecast (QPF), just a fancy way of saying rainfall forecast, only paints 0.10″ to 0.50″ of rain across the area over that time-frame. There is plenty of time for that to change, but at this point, don’t get your hopes up!

Brandon Spinner

Chief Meteorologist

Twitter: @wxspinner89

Facebook: Meteorologist Brandon Spinner