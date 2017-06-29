Judge Allows Des Moines Restriction On Fireworks Sales

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A federal judge has denied an Alabama-based company’s attempt to block Des Moines from restricting where fireworks can be sold within city limits.

The Des Moines Register reports that the court on Thursday denied the fireworks distribution company’s petition for an emergency injunction. American Promotional Events is suing to block Des Moines from limiting the sale of fireworks to industrial zones.

The company argues that violates a new state law allowing Iowans buy, use and sell fireworks from June 1 through July 8 and from Dec. 10 through Jan. 3 each year. Local governments can opt out or limit the use of fireworks, but not the sale.

In denying the injunction, the judge said while the company faces some harm, its lawsuit isn’t likely to succeed.