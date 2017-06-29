Pipeline Security Company Says It’s Victim Of Smear Campaign

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – The heavily criticized company that handled private security for the Dakota Access oil pipeline says its efforts were aimed at creating a safe working environment and that it’s the victim of a smear campaign.

North Carolina-based TigerSwan faces trouble in North Dakota for operating without a license. It’s been lambasted by pipeline opponents for aggressive tactics during months of protests.

The company says in a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday that it’s “been the subject of a deliberate misinformation campaign.” It says social media “‘click bait’ makes wild claims about work done in the interests of public safety.” The company didn’t answer further questions, citing ongoing litigation.

North Dakota’s Private Investigative and Security Board has sued TigerSwan for having no license. TigerSwan said it looks forward to addressing issues with the board.