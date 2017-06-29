Police Search For Inmate Who Removed Electronic Monitoring Bracelet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -Sioux Falls Police and the Minnehaha Sheriff’s Office are searching for an inmate who removed their GPS bracelet.

Police were called to a residence in Sioux Falls early Thursday morning to a report of domestic assault. Once police arrived they discovered that the suspect was also a current Minnehaha County Jail inmate serving his sentence on electronic monitoring.

Daniel Erfman removed his GPS bracelet and fled prior to police arriving on scene. Erfman is currently serving a 28 day sentence for Possession Controlled Substance on Electronic Monitoring and was scheduled to be released on July 18th, 2017.

Sioux Falls Police and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for Daniel Erfman and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Authorities do no believe he is a threat to the public.