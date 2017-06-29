Sexually Transmitted Diseases Continue To Rise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Last year health experts were concerned with sexually transmitted diseases.

The numbers of cases were the highest they’ve ever seen in the Sioux Empire.

Then 2017 rolled around.

And the numbers are looking to be even higher.

“There is a significant problem with these infections being spread and I just don’t think people know about it yet,” says Chief Medical Officer for Falls Community Health, Dr. Jennifer Tinguely.

Chlamydia up 51 percent. Gonorrhea up 172 percent. Syphilis up 280 percent. That’s the trend that is happening right now in the Sioux Empire, and it’s not because of a growing population.

“We can control for that,” says State Epidemiologist for South Dakota Department of Health, Dr. Lon Kightnlinger. “I run a rate, which puts it at 100,000 per population, per person and that levels the playing field.”

Instead, “there does seem to be this attitude of this would never happen to me, it’s not going to affect me, I don’t even feel it if I have it,” says Dr. Tinguely.

The health expert says getting an STD doesn’t seem to bother people, especially youth, since it can be easily treated.

“With gonorrhea and chlamydia people are like ‘well what do I do about’, they get treated, and hopefully next time take more caution,” says Tinguely.

But it is bothersome to those who treat the diseases.

“The more infections we have, the more were treating,” says Dr. Tinguely. “It’s good that were treating, but we could start to see some of the bacteria become resistant to the antibiotics that we have and that really concerns me, because if we don’t have antibiotics to treat, what are we going to do?”

Another reason for the rising number of cases, “the internet,” says Dr. Kightlinger. “People can have anonymous hookups through apps, and that’s just made these diseases spin out of control.”

There is a solution, though, and it’s simple.

“If you don’t have sex you are not going to get a sexually transmitted infection,” says Dr. Tinguely. “However, the reality is that people are having sex, so the best thing to do is a put a condom on. They work really well if used every single time.”

Statewide, the STD trend has formed a ‘u’ shape. The number of cases were high back in the 1970’s, then decreased in the 1990’s and early 2000’s. Less than 10 years ago, they began to rise again to where we are now; at the highest number of cases the Sioux Empire and the state have seen. STD’s are the most dangerous for women trying to have a baby or women that are already pregnant. The diseases can cause infertility, birth defects or even the loss of a child. Falls Community Health offers free STD testing on Mondays from 3-7 p.m., and Fridays from 9-12p.m.