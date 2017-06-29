Sioux Falls Pedestrian Suffers Minor Injuries In Train Accident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Police say a pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being grazed by a train in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police Sergeant Randy Brink says the pedestrian was trying to cross the railroad near Drake Springs Aquatic Center at 12th Street and Cliff Avenue Thursday afternoon. Police say he was sitting close to the edge of the tracks when a train approached.

The train conductor reportedly saw the pedestrian and sounded the train’s horn. Police say the pedestrian didn’t move, and was clipped by the train, causing him to roll into a ditch. Police say he suffered minor injuries including scrapes and road rash.

Police did not provide any preliminary breath test results, but Sgt. Brink says alcohol may have been a factor in the incident.