The Sub Hub Of Sioux Falls Offers Fresh Options For Summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Since 2010, Jon and Michelle Hoffman have been serving up fresh sandwiches, wraps and more out of their food truck, The Sub Hub of Sioux Falls.

With two little boys, the Hoffmans say they love working as a family. They started their food truck back in 2010. Jon says it was a challenging time for food trucks because not many people knew them as the trend they are today. They laugh when the

y recall trying to get people to try their food when they started their business.

“It was extremely difficult. People would come up to the trailer and ask us if it was a construction trailer. They had no idea it was a food truck,” says Jon.

The Blue Bomber is one of their most popular menu items. It features all white meat chicken, bruschetta tomato relish and blue cheese spread. The Godfather is one of Jon and Michelle’s favorites, pictured here.

To see The Sub Hub of Sioux Falls’ full menu and see where their food truck will be next, follow them on Facebook here.