Ticket Sales Open For Foo Fighters Concert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Foo Fighters tickets went on sale today in Sioux Falls and people from all over could not wait to get their hands on one.

A crowd lined up at the Denny Sanford Premier Center before 10 this morning with the first person in line getting there at 3:30 a.m.

Tickets average around $100, but some in the main concourse area are going for $500. The multi-grammy award winning band will be performing on Saturday, November 11th. Lisa Timmer from Sioux City, Iowa, drove to Sioux Falls just to get her ticket on the first day, “They are legendary. David Grohl from Nirvana and they are legendary and they don’t tour around here. They are awesome.”

The band’s ninth album, Concrete and Gold, is out September 15.