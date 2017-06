4th Of July Family Parade And Picnic At Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Celebrate our nation’s Independence Day with Mayor Mike Huether on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at the 4th of July Family Parade and Picnic at Falls Park. This event will feature a free lunch for the first 5,000 attendees, live music and entertainment, as well as a 5K fun run/walk and a parade down Phillips Avenue.