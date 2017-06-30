Adventures With Ahtra: 3 Degrees Infrared Saunas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Inside the doors of 3 Degrees is a calming, spa-like atmosphere, but it’s not a spa; 3 degrees is a wellness concept consisting of infrared sauna rooms where guests sweat, sometimes as a substitute for going to the gym.

“When we designed it, we wanted people to be comfortable, we wanted them to feel like they could come in and be themselves and not be with anyone they don’t know, have them-time,” says Tiffany Paclik, one of the owners of 3 degrees.

Guests at 3 degrees get a sauna suite for an hour, and for 40 minutes they’re sitting in a sauna that fluctuates between 150 and 160 degrees.

Paclik says for the best results, guests should either workout before they come in, or get on one of their Vibacores, special workout machines that vibrate your muscles.

“It’s about as much as running two miles. So yeah, you can run two miles or you can come detox and burn 600 calories,” says Paclik.

The difference between regular saunas and the saunas at 3 Degrees is that theirs are infrared, so they’re able to penetrate your skin, according to Paclik. They raise your core temperature three degrees, which is how they got their name.

“The way it works is normally when you sweat at the gym or just doing gardening, two percent of your sweat is toxins and here 20 percent of your sweat is toxins. So it’s able to go and pull out a lot heaver things like mercury, nicotine- nicotine’s huge, great for people who are trying to quit smoking,” says Paclik.

Paclik also says their saunas can help you sweat out toxins from the environment.

“I have horrible seasonal allergies and it just helps me so much to keep them under control. they’re just great for stress, having a little one, I love coming in here, regathering myself, regrouping. just kind of relaxing. It also helps with sleep, which what new mama doesn’t want sleep?”

For more on 3 Degrees and their membership options, click here.