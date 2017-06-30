Deceased South Dakota Woman Leaves $4.2M To Town She Loved

WEBSTER, S.D. (AP) – A deceased piano teacher has left her legacy on a South Dakota city by donating $4.2 million for high school scholarships, youth programs, the library and a local church.

The Aberdeen News reports that 98-year-old Phyllis Hansee died last year.

Tom Sannes, the attorney for Hansee’s estate, helped set up the endowments at the South Dakota Community Foundation. He says the funds are going to be a “game-changer” for the Webster community in future decades.

Hansee began teaching piano lessons in 1953, when she moved back to Webster to manage her father’s farming interests after his death.

Sannes says Hansee was an only child and had no children of her own, but that she was a fixture at local children’s sporting events and high school activities.