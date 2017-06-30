Drought In South Dakota Hasn’t Worsened Much Over Past Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Drought conditions in South Dakota haven’t worsened much over the past week.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 2 percent of the state being in extreme drought, the same as last week. The area is in north central South Dakota.

Another 29 percent of the state is rated in severe drought, up from 18 percent a week ago.

Most of the rest of South Dakota is either in moderate drought or abnormally dry.

Drought conditions are harming crops and also have prompted many ranchers to sell off cattle.