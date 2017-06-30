Flandreau Comes Together After Meat Locker Fire

FLANDREAU, S.D. -The Flandreau community is rallying around one of its own tonight after the loss of a longtime business. The Flandreau Meat Locker has been rendered a total loss after yesterday’s fire. Today, the community is coming together to pick up the pieces.

“It was a blow to the community big time,” said the Flandreau Fire Chief, Justin Krull.

It was just before noon Thursday when the longstanding Flandreau Meat Locker went up in flames. When crews arrived just four minutes later, they found the owner trying to put out the fire himself.

“These guys supported a lot of things in the community and helped a lot of people out, and so to lose your whole entire business and some of your personal belongings and everything is a huge blow,” said Krull.

Unfortunately, the building was already fully engulfed in flames, growing to what officials say is the largest fire the city has seen in 15 years. Despite the significant loss to the community, the city’s Mayor says only one thing matters.

“We had some of our fire fighters that had some smoke inhalations and heat exhaustion but other than that nobody was hurt. That’s the big thing and the rest of this stuff can be replaced so were good,” said Mark Bonrud.

Officials said they needed an entire water tower to get put the fire out, and that four-minute response time?

“Kudos to all my guys as a volunteer status. That’s one thing they’re really good about here. If stuff is getting to the worst side of things, they are on top of getin’ there and get goin’ right away,” said Krull.

The building that housed the Meat Locker has stood in Flandreau since the 1930’s and officials said the business had recently reached a whole new level of success.

“Anytime we lose a business in the city of Flandreau is a great impact on everybody,” said Bonrud.

The owner said the Meat Locker was a great place for farmers to come locally instead of driving many miles away, but that’s not the only thing that will be missed.

“This is a very historic building, it really is and I think that’s probably part of the biggest saddest part. This is a place where people came for years and years,” said the owner, Tyler Kills-a-Hundred.

The city and owner said they hope to rebuild in the near future, but say the process has a long way to go.